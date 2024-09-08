ʻAloha ʻĀina Futures - Event Details

ʻAloha ʻĀina Futures Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: In-person at Wentworth Hall, Room 1, or online via Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/99679339976 (passcode: TCBES) Speaker:



Dr. Noelani Puniwai, Associate Professor, Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies, UH Mānoa



Aloha ʻĀina is a phrase that one learns early on when working in Hawaiʻi's conservation field. Yet, how do we come to understand what aloha ʻāina is today, what it has meant in our past, and how it has a place in our future? Aloha ʻāina isnʻt simply “loving the land”, it's a complex idea that has shifted over time highlighting the struggles of kanaka ʻōiwi, the ʻāina we call home, and how we participate and lead conversations on Hawaiʻi's future. Aloha ʻāina, pono science, and anti-colonial research methods are all unique ways that can guide our research and shape how we see Hawaiʻi. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 8, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ... Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024) Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...