safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training

Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: University Building (UCB) Room 102

safeTALK ( Suicide Alertness for Everyone) suicide prevention training prepares participants to:



* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper

* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide

* Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources.



Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health and Wellness Programs, Hawai'i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOE Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.



For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact hduley@hawaii.edu 808 932-7963

Special Restrictions: Those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.



For more information, contact: hipreventsuicide@gmail.com (808) 932-4963

