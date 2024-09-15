safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details
safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training
Location: University Building (UCB) Room 102
safeTALK ( Suicide Alertness for Everyone) suicide prevention training prepares participants to:
* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper
* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide
* Connect the person to first aid and suicide intervention resources.
Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health and Wellness Programs, Hawai'i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOE Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.
For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact hduley@hawaii.edu 808 932-7963
Special Restrictions: Those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
For more information, contact: hipreventsuicide@gmail.com (808) 932-4963
