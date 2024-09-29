Uluākea Campus Event: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop #2 - Event Details

Uluākea Campus Event: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop #2

Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Onekahakaha Beach Park

This is an in-person event. Light refreshments will be served



[Note: Transportation will be provided to first 25 registered participants.]



In the month of October, we will look at traditional ma kai and ma uka practices. We all venture the outdoors with our ʻohana (family), hoa (friends), and sometimes our haumana (students) and there are particular practices we should keep in mind when visiting these spaces. In these workshops we will learn of basic vocabulary and terminologies used to address our coastlines or uplands, as well as some practices one can do while exploring our environment.



Join us in the Fall 2024 semester as we continue our Uluākea Campus Events: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi workshops! ​​I​​n Hawaiʻi, "kauhale" refers to a community of people working together to sustain the practices, lifestyles, and resources of their environment. The UH Hilo kauhale is made up of various departments, faculty/staff, and students working together in support of each other’s growth. Through our Hawaiian language workshops, we aim to explore different practices of the traditional kauhale and how it contributes to our responsibilities here at UH Hilo. Get ready for an enriching semester ahead! Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.



Uluākea Campus Events Registration Form



Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. This event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.



Malu Dudoit

dudoitd@hawaii.edu, or, uluakea@hawaii.edu

(808)932-7847

For more information, contact: dudoitd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

