Uluākea Campus Event: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop - Event Details
Location: Campus Center 301
Fall 2024
Uluākea Campus Events: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop (Welcome to the Kauhale)
Wednesday, Sept. 18th, 2024, 5pm-7pm
This is an in-person event. Light refreshments will be served
Join us in the Fall 2024 semester as we continue our Uluākea Campus Events: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi workshops!
In September, we will introduce the term of "Kauhale", which can be translated to a village, or community of people who work or live together. We will introduce basic vocabulary and terminologies of the "kauhale", as well as some explore how this concept relates to each of our roles within the UH Hilo community.
In Hawaiʻi, "kauhale" refers to a community of people working together to sustain the practices, lifestyles, and resources of their environment. The UH Hilo kauhale is made up of various departments, faculty/staff, and students working together in support of each other’s growth. Through our Hawaiian language workshops, we aim to explore different practices of the traditional kauhale and how it contributes to our responsibilities here at UH Hilo. Get ready for an enriching semester ahead! Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.
To register for events:
Uluākea Campus Events Registration Form
Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. This event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.
For more information, please contact:
Malu Dudoit
dudoitd@hawaii.edu, or, uluakea@hawaii.edu
(808)932-7847
Tags: Uluākea UH Hilo ʻŌleloHawaiʻi olelo uluakea
