The 2024 Constitution Day Celebration - Event Details

The 2024 Constitution Day Celebration Monday, September 16, 2024, 8:00am – 9:00pm Location: Mookini Library To celebrate the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, the Department of Political Science invites you to join us to celebrate the Constitution Day event, September 16-20, 2024!



Monday-Friday, September 16 - September 20

8 am to 9 pm (M-R) & 8 am to 4pm (F) @ Mookini Library

Display of the materials about the U.S. Constitution, democracy, and civic engagement and obligations



The 2024 Constitution Day event is organized by the Political Science Department in collaboration with UH Hilo’s Political Science Club, Mookini Library, Office of International Student Services, Sociology Department, and Ke Kalahea as well as the League of Women Voters, Zonta Club of Hilo, and Rotary Club of South Hilo. It is sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences. For any questions, contact Dr. Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu or visit go.hawaii.edu/2Fj. For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Lee at 932-7127 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or sumilee@hawaii.edu by September 9. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

