The 2024 Constitution Day Celebration - Event Details

The 2024 Constitution Day Celebration

Friday, September 20, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Student Services Center W 201

To celebrate the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, the Department of Political Science invites you to join us to celebrate the Constitution Day event, September 16-20, 2024!



Friday, September 20

5pm to 7pm @ Student Services Center W 201



Civic Engagement Around the World (Constitutional Fellows)

Learn about the importance of civic engagement and obligations around the world.



Forum on Civic Obligations

Engage in conversations about the importance of promoting public goods (civic obligations) in democracy.



Panelists: Dr. Ellen Meiser on food security (UH Hilo); Julie Tulang on women's rights (The Zonta Club of Hilo); Dr. Nina Buchanan on voting rights (The League of Women Voters); Charlene Iboshi on peace (The Rotary Club)



Moderated by Amaya Hirata, President of the Political Science Club



The 2024 Constitution Day event is organized by the Political Science Department in collaboration with UH Hilo’s Political Science Club, Mookini Library, Office of International Student Services, Sociology Department, and Ke Kalahea as well as the League of Women Voters, Zonta Club of Hilo, and Rotary Club of South Hilo. It is sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences.



For any questions, contact Dr. Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu or visit go.hawaii.edu/2Fj. For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Lee at 932-7127 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or sumilee@hawaii.edu by September 9.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

