The 2024 Constitution Day Celebration - Event Details

The 2024 Constitution Day Celebration

Thursday, September 19, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

To celebrate the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, the Department of Political Science invites you to join us to celebrate the Constitution Day event, September 16-20, 2024!



Thursday, September 19

11am to 1pm @ Campus Center Plaza



Fun Quizzes

Test your knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers. Free pocket constitutions will be available.



Civic Organization Campaign

Share what is the most important civic obligation and the most important local issue to you and pledge what you will do about it.



Voter Registration

Learn about the 2024 election and register to vote.



Free prizes and food for participants!



The 2024 Constitution Day event is organized by the Political Science Department in collaboration with UH Hilo’s Political Science Club, Mookini Library, Office of International Student Services, Sociology Department, and Ke Kalahea as well as the League of Women Voters, Zonta Club of Hilo, and Rotary Club of South Hilo. It is sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences. For any questions, contact Dr. Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu or visit go.hawaii.edu/2Fj. For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Lee at 932-7127 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or sumilee@hawaii.edu by September 9.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

