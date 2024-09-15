Beats & Boxes - Event Details

Beats & Boxes

Friday, September 20, 2024, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: CC 301

SAC invites you for a night full of karaoke, bentos, and drinks! A vegetarian option will be available and food will be provided while supplies last.



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 9/6/24.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

