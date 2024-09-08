Wela Ka Hao Mākeke - Event Details

Wela Ka Hao Mākeke Friday, September 13, 2024, 5:00pm – 9:00pm Location: UCB 127 Join us for Wela Ka Hao Mākeke



Local Vendors | Food | Crafts | Live Music



An event created by students inspired by Hawaiʻi creatives and entrepreneurs to showcase the unique artistry of our pae ʻāina. Wela ka hao is an epithet used by our kūpuna that encourages us to seize opportunities while ‘the iron is hot!’



We hope this event continues to inspire students to take advantage of opportunities to learn from talented Hawaiʻi-based creatives.



- Friday, September 13, 2024

- 5PM-9PM

- UCB 127



The first 50 UH Hilo students will receive a free poke bowl! Special Restrictions: Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

