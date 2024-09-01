Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Preserving Hawai'i History - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Preserving Hawai'i History Friday, September 6, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Gerald DeMello, former UH Hilo Director of University Relations and External Affairs and now an advocate for envisioning and operationalizing the cultivation of Hawai’i history via plaques, wall murals and a walking tours will share ideas based on this kind of work he has been engaged in for Hilo and Honoka’a towns.



FRIDAY 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

