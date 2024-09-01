Write a winning scholarship essay! - Event Details

Write a winning scholarship essay! Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 2:00pm – 2:30pm Location: Edith Kanaka'ole Hall K-127 Learn how to write a great scholarship essay, with the IS390 (study abroad pre-departure class.) The Kilohana Academic Success Center will be giving a presentation and sharing information about their writing tutors, who can help students at every step of the writing process. An alumni of the study abroad program and a recipient of the Gilman Scholarship will also share her specific tips for success.



While taking place during the class period for students going abroad, this event is open to anyone wanting to strengthen their scholarship writing skills! For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 1, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...