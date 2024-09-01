SEA Education Association Info Session & Drop-in Advising - Event Details

SEA Education Association Info Session & Drop-in Advising Thursday, September 5, 2024, 12:30pm – 1:30pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Mookini Library 1st Floor Explore the ocean with SEA's unique semester and summer study abroad programs! SEA's innovative approach combines classroom instruction on its Woods Hole, MA campus with hands-on experience aboard tall ship sailing research vessels and/or in coastal island communities in the Atlantic or Pacific.



With a focus on topics including climate change, marine biodiversity, coral reef conservation, environmental justice, conservation policy, and human impacts on the environment, SEA's programs address critical issues related to the ocean.



SEA offers more than $1 million in financial aid annually.



Key Locations: Anguilla, Aotearoa New Zealand, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Fiji, French Polynesia, Gulf of Maine, Hawai'i, Jamaica, Tonga, U.S. Virgin Islands For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7489

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 1, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...