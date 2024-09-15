RISO Club Advisor & Leaders Social - Event Details

RISO Club Advisor & Leaders Social

Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Attention all RISO club advisors and leaders!



The Campus Center is excited to invite you to a special social event designed for you to connect with the RISO office team and engage with other club leaders on campus. This event presents a fantastic opportunity to meet, network, and discuss any questions or ideas you may have regarding your clubs and activities.



Please make sure to RSVP by sending your confirmation and any questions you might have to uhhriso@hawaii.edu by Friday, September 13, 2024.



We look forward to seeing you there and having a productive and enjoyable evening together!

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Vanessa Carlson at 808-932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uhhriso@hawaii.edu by 08/29/2024.

For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: