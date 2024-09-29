Get Your Very Own Self Care Kits! - Event Details
Get Your Very Own Self Care Kits!
Location: Edwin Mookini Library Lānai
Midterms are here!
Don't worry!
Come join us and retrieve your very own "Self Care Kit" on Wednesday October 2, 2024 at Edwin Mookini Library Lānai from 12:00pm - 2:00pm.
Get the chance to learn about our individual services and upcoming opportunities and receive a unique kit that will help your well-being here at UH Hilo.
Brought to you by the First Year Experience Program and in collaboration with UH Hilo Student Health & Wellness Program
If you have any questions or concerns, email uhhfye@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: Supplies are limited. Come early to make sure that you get one.
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384
Tags: UH Hilo Students First Year FYE
