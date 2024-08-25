Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Communicating with Empathy - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Communicating with Empathy

Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Colby Miyose where he will facilitate on Communicating with Empathy. Conflict is an inevitable part of our personal and professional lives. This presentation focuses on the factors that influence conflict, and styles and tactics of conflict resolution. The main goal is to learn how to communicate with empathy and not contempt.



Dr. Colby Miyose (Ph.D., University of Massachusetts, Amherst) is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. He has two areas of expertise, the first being media studies and identity formation, and the second being relational communication.



FRIDAY 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287

Building Community Through Conversation

For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

