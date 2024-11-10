Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) - Announcement Details
Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
Building Community Through Conversation
Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. Some topics include Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mental Health, Empathy in Communication, Houselessness in Hawai'i, Portuguese Immigrants, Entrepreneurship, and so much more.
FRIDAYS 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: studyabroad international chancellor sac campus center uhhsa faculty community staff
What's also happening?
Announcements
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.