Back To School BINGO Night - Event Details

Back To School BINGO Night Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround ? Aloha Vulcans! We can't lose when we're with you! Don't hit snooze & forget to join our campus kickoff into the semester! ? If you're a fan of good music, company, and memories then this is the event for you!



We would like to invite you all to our well known "Back to School BINGO" ? event on Wednesday Sep. 11, 2024 at Hale Kehau Turnaround from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.



?If you have any questions or concerns, email uhhfye@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: (808) 932-7384

