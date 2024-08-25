Munchies Meet-Up with a Mentor - Event Details

Munchies Meet-Up with a Mentor Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Edwin Mo'okini Library Lānai ? Kickstart your journey with a sweet treat! ?Join The First Year Experience Program as we present: Munchies Meet-up with a Mentor! Join us for an unforgettable experience where you’ll be able to connect with FYE Peer Mentors and indulge in an irresistible local treat you simply can’t miss! ?



☀️We will be located at Edwin Mo'okini Library Lānai on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 from 12:00 P.M - 3:00 P.M! Build valuable pilina (relationships), meet your Peer Mentors, and enjoy a sweet pastry as we navigate the beginning of our year together.? Complete your registration on Mentor Collective to stay connected with more opportunities, events, and information for the upcoming school year.

Mahalo nui loa to @munchi_box_ for the delicious malasadas & supporting our campus community! ✨



?If you have any questions or concerns, email uhhfye@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: (808) 932-7384

