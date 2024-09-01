Create and Celebrate: Dorm Tag Edition - Event Details

Create and Celebrate: Dorm Tag Edition Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround/Lounge ?Join us for a fun dorm name tag-making session with your RA and FYE Peer Mentor. Create your own personalized tag, make new friends, and enjoy a free bowl of ice cream on the house! Will be located at Hale Kehau Turnaround/Lounge on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm.?



?If you have any questions or concerns, email uhhfye@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: (808) 932-7384

