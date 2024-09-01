Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Create and Celebrate: Dorm Tag Edition - Event Details

Create and Celebrate: Dorm Tag Edition

Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround/Lounge

?Join us for a fun dorm name tag-making session with your RA and FYE Peer Mentor. Create your own personalized tag, make new friends, and enjoy a free bowl of ice cream on the house! Will be located at Hale Kehau Turnaround/Lounge on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm.?

?If you have any questions or concerns, email uhhfye@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: (808) 932-7384

Create and Celebrate: Dorm Tag Edition image

Tags: FYE

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.