Create and Celebrate: Dorm Tag Edition - Event Details
Create and Celebrate: Dorm Tag Edition
Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround/Lounge
?Join us for a fun dorm name tag-making session with your RA and FYE Peer Mentor. Create your own personalized tag, make new friends, and enjoy a free bowl of ice cream on the house! Will be located at Hale Kehau Turnaround/Lounge on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm.?
?If you have any questions or concerns, email uhhfye@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: (808) 932-7384
Tags: FYE
What's also happening?
Announcements
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
