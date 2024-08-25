Heahea Kauhale - Event Details

Heahea Kauhale Thursday, August 29, 2024, 2:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Join us for Heahea Kauhale at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center to meet our staff and learn more about the support services and programs we offer. We'll have live music, swag, ʻono pūpū to share as you explore our center and meet other new students.



- Thursday, August 29, 2024

- 4PM-6PM

- Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center (PB 10 and 12)

- Register: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform



Email us at kipuka@hawaii.edu if you have any questions or need assistance. For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 934-7418

