Final Deadline to Apply for Fall 2024 Graduation - Event Details
Final Deadline to Apply for Fall 2024 Graduation
Location: Office of the Registrar SSC Room E-101
Student application must be received by today to apply for Fall graduation.
If problems are encountered after this deadline with application, graduation will not be processed. A $25 fee (per degree) will be applied to your MyUH Tuition and Fees, pay online or at the Cashier's Office before the end of semester.
Degree/Certificate Application can be found online at: hawaii.kualibuild.com/app/652710dea9f0e9013a834dca/run
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
