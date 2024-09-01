Last Day to Submit a Catalog Declaration - Event Details

Last Day to Submit a Catalog Declaration Tuesday, September 3, 2024, 2:00pm – 4:30pm Location: Office of the Registrar SSC Room E-101 Last Day to Submit a Catalog Declaration Form to the Office of the Registrar (Please complete a Catalog Declaration form under our Graduation Forms page: hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/forms.php#gradforms). For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

