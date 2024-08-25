Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

First day of Instruction - Event Details

First day of Instruction

This is the first day of instruction for the Fall semester. A $30.00 late registration fee will apply to people
who have not registered for any class within the UH System before today.

For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

