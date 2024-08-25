First day of Instruction - Event Details

First day of Instruction Sunday, August 25, 2024, 2:00pm – 4:30pm This is the first day of instruction for the Fall semester. A $30.00 late registration fee will apply to people

who have not registered for any class within the UH System before today. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of August 25, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...