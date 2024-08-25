Mōlehu Ma ʻImiloa - Event Details
Mōlehu Ma ʻImiloa
Location: 'Imiloa
Wine, Dine and Dive into Fungi at ʻImiloa!
The first of our new twilight event series features the planetarium film, Fungi: Web of Life, wine tasting, pupu, and a presentation on Hawaiʻi fungi by “Mushroom Man,” Dr. Don Hemmes.
Get immersed in the magical kingdom of fungi during a spore-tacular and engaging evening, with wine and food provided by Lehua Restaurant.
Visit imiloahawaii.org/event-calendar to reserve your spot!
For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924
What's also happening?
Announcements
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.