Mōlehu Ma ʻImiloa - Event Details

Mōlehu Ma ʻImiloa Friday, August 30, 2024, 5:30pm – 8:00pm Location: 'Imiloa Wine, Dine and Dive into Fungi at ʻImiloa!



The first of our new twilight event series features the planetarium film, Fungi: Web of Life, wine tasting, pupu, and a presentation on Hawaiʻi fungi by “Mushroom Man,” Dr. Don Hemmes.



Get immersed in the magical kingdom of fungi during a spore-tacular and engaging evening, with wine and food provided by Lehua Restaurant.



Visit imiloahawaii.org/event-calendar to reserve your spot! For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of August 25, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...