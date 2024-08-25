Haluluikeihiokamalama - Event Details

Haluluikeihiokamalama Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 4:30pm – 6:00pm Location: 'Imiloa Embark on a transformative journey with Kekuhi Kealiʻikanakaʻoleohaililani in ʻImiloa's Haluluikeihiokamalama series.



The first workshop in this series, "Haumeakalani," coincides with August's Sturgeon Moon, a unique seasonal blue supermoon, and delves into the profound energy that shapes island consciousness.



Workshop Highlights:



- Mele and Oli: Learn to oli, chant and deconstruct the mele. Participants will also engage in pahu, drum techniques and etiquette.



- Island Consciousness: Explore how energy influences the folding and unfolding of island consciousness.



- Personal Narratives: Develop skills to create your personal kaʻao (narratives) through the mele.



This immersive workshop series includes access to a culminating special event on March 14, 2025, where all participants from the three different Haluluikeihiokamalama workshops will come together to share and celebrate their journey.



Visit imiloahawaii.org/event-calendar to secure your spot, either in-person or online, and be part of an enriching cultural experience that weaves traditional knowledge with personal growth. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of August 25, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...