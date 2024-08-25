Haluluikeihiokamalama - Event Details
Haluluikeihiokamalama
Location: 'Imiloa
Embark on a transformative journey with Kekuhi Kealiʻikanakaʻoleohaililani in ʻImiloa's Haluluikeihiokamalama series.
The first workshop in this series, "Haumeakalani," coincides with August's Sturgeon Moon, a unique seasonal blue supermoon, and delves into the profound energy that shapes island consciousness.
Workshop Highlights:
- Mele and Oli: Learn to oli, chant and deconstruct the mele. Participants will also engage in pahu, drum techniques and etiquette.
- Island Consciousness: Explore how energy influences the folding and unfolding of island consciousness.
- Personal Narratives: Develop skills to create your personal kaʻao (narratives) through the mele.
This immersive workshop series includes access to a culminating special event on March 14, 2025, where all participants from the three different Haluluikeihiokamalama workshops will come together to share and celebrate their journey.
Visit imiloahawaii.org/event-calendar to secure your spot, either in-person or online, and be part of an enriching cultural experience that weaves traditional knowledge with personal growth.
For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924
