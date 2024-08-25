"Steps to Success!" Campus Resource Fair - Event Details

"Steps to Success!" Campus Resource Fair Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan Ohana Week!



-Monday, August 26th - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair

-Tuesday, August 27th - "Steps to Success!": Campus Resource Fair

-Wednesday, August 28th - "Feel Inspired, Get Hired!": Student On-Campus Job Fair



The "Steps to Success!" Fair highlights various campus programs and services available to any student and all in one place! Campus resources will be readily available to answer any questions you may have. This is an excellent opportunity for you to connect with our campus community and learn about important resources that will help you succeed throughout the year!



See you there! For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

