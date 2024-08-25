"Let's Get Involved!": Student Organization Fair - Event Details
"Let's Get Involved!": Student Organization Fair
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan Ohana Week!
-Monday, August 26th - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair
-Tuesday, August 27th - "Steps to Success!": Campus Resource Fair
-Wednesday, August 28th - "Feel Inspired, Get Hired!": Student On-Campus Job Fair
The "Let's Get Involved!" Fair is a great chance for new students to explore UH Hilo's various
student organizations (clubs) and introduce themselves to student life on campus! We encourage
you to join a student organization, meet other students, and engage in fun activities perfect for new
Vulcans!
See you there!
For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center Orientation
