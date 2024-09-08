Trivia Night - Event Details

Trivia Night Thursday, September 12, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:15pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come with your friends to Campus Center Plaza to compete in a fun boba Trivia Night! Teams will compete in a trivia-off to win pride, bragging rights, and gift cards. There will be drinks and food, too! The College of Arts and Sciences is sponsoring free Teapresso for the first 50 players, and RISO Global HOPE will run a fundraising concession stand of snacks and candy.



Tables open at 5:30pm, trivia begins at 6pm.





This event is held by the Sociology Department, Communication Department, and the College of Arts and Sciences. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7120

