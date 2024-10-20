Nothing Micro About Micronesia - Event Details
Nothing Micro About Micronesia
Location: Performing Arts Center
TeAda Productions performance of
Nothing Micro About Micronesia
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Nothing Micro about Micronesia is a coming of age story about two Micronesian boys who encounter an unlikely place after a series of conflicts between them. They must navigate between the directions from elders and the government systems who have had an impact on their current lives and states of being/belonging. Join these friends as they take us through their lenses of island life in Micronesia while facing the rising tides of their transitioning ages, complicated family matters, new findings about the world and themselves, and uncertain futures.
Nothing Micro about Micronesia is an expansion of TeAda’s current touring show Masters of the Currents, created by Leilani Chan & Ova Saopeng, with Cultural Navigator Innocenta Sound-Kikku and contributions from numerous multi-generational Micronesian community members in Hawaiʻi. Nothing Micro came about as a result of Masters of Currents’ successful international tours and community engagement activities. As a result, community leaders have requested that TeAda Productions create new work that focuses on the continued discrimination and resilience of Micronesians. Like Masters of Currents, this new work combines community based story collection and social justice practices with devised ensemble techniques to create a theatrical performance built with the involvement of the Micronesian community.
TeAda is committed to ensuring that the performers on stage come from the community the play is about. This means that the extensive, multi-year community workshops and devised ensemble process is key to both the development of the play and training for the actors. Over the last decade, Artistic Directors Leilani & Ova and the ensemble have conducted workshops with members of the Micronesian Community throughout Hawaiʻi, Guam, and the U.S. continent. Most recently, they traveled to Micronesia and had the honor of conducting workshops in schools in the Marshall Islands, Pohnpei, and Chuuk. Stories shared during these workshops have served as inspiration for Nothing Micro About Micronesia.
Many of the ensemble members performing in the touring production began as participants in these workshops. The core of the ensemble will be made up primarily of Micronesian, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiian actors. Our artistic process starts and ends with conscious listening, community building, and creative courage.
Special Restrictions: Tickets: $20 General, $15 Discount, $10 Student w/ valid ID & Youth 17 & Under
Tickets are available online: https://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or by calling the Box Office
Tuesday - Thursday 9-11am 808-932-7490.
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising (Fall 2024)
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15 and October 15. ...
- Esports and Gaming Lounge
- **Exciting News** We’re thrilled to announce that the Esports and Gaming Lounge has a brand-new home on the 2nd floor of *Campus Center at Lava Landing*! To make it even better, we’re extending our hours to give you more time to play, ...
- BoMB October Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- BoMB November Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.