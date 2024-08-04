Uluākea Campus Events: Kīpaepae Training - Announcement Details

Uluākea Campus Events: Kīpaepae Training In preparations for the upcoming Fall 2024 New Student Orientation kīpaepae, and any upcoming kīpaepae events throughout the academic year, the Uluākea program is facilitating summer trainings to prepare faculty, staff, and administration to participate in kīpaepae protocols. Please see below the dates to the remaining trainings during this summer:



Wednesday, July 17th, 10:30am-12pm, UCB 127:



Campus Alma Mater and Hawaiʻi National Anthem



Wednesday, Aug. 7th, 10:30am-12pm, UCB 127:



Review Kīpaepae Protocols, Pahu/Pū, Campus Alma Mater, and Hawaiʻi National Anthem



We invite all of our campus community to attend if you are available to. No prior experience to kīpaepae is necessary to participate in any of these events.



If you have any questions about the upcoming trainings, please feel free to contact Malu Dudoit at (808)932-7847 or via e-mail at dudoitd@hawaii.edu.



Mahalo nui! For more information, contact: dudoitd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847 Tags:

