Seeing The Invisible - Event Details

Seeing The Invisible

Friday, July 12, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Location: 'Imiloa

Join Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Andrea M. Ghez — one of the world’s leading experts in observational astrophysics — on a journey to the center of the Milky Way galaxy, where the discovery of a supermassive black hole is helping to unveil new insight into the nature of these immense and exotic objects.



Learn how stellar orbits around the galactic nucleus proved the existence of this supermassive black hole and how recent observations at the center of the Milky Way are revealing new and unexpected discoveries.



Dr. Ghez is a professor of Physics & Astronomy at UCLA and the director of UCLA’s Galactic Center Group. In 2020, she became the fourth woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for her independent discovery of a supermassive compact object, now generally recognized to be a black hole in the Milky Way’s galactic center.



Her work on the orbits of stars at the center of the Milky Way has opened a new approach to studying black holes, and her group is currently focused on using this approach to understand the physics of gravity near a black hole and the role that black holes play in the formation and evolution of galaxies.

For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

