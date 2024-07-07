Seeing The Invisible - Event Details
Seeing The Invisible
Location: 'Imiloa
Join Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Andrea M. Ghez — one of the world’s leading experts in observational astrophysics — on a journey to the center of the Milky Way galaxy, where the discovery of a supermassive black hole is helping to unveil new insight into the nature of these immense and exotic objects.
Learn how stellar orbits around the galactic nucleus proved the existence of this supermassive black hole and how recent observations at the center of the Milky Way are revealing new and unexpected discoveries.
Dr. Ghez is a professor of Physics & Astronomy at UCLA and the director of UCLA’s Galactic Center Group. In 2020, she became the fourth woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for her independent discovery of a supermassive compact object, now generally recognized to be a black hole in the Milky Way’s galactic center.
Her work on the orbits of stars at the center of the Milky Way has opened a new approach to studying black holes, and her group is currently focused on using this approach to understand the physics of gravity near a black hole and the role that black holes play in the formation and evolution of galaxies.
For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Uluākea Campus Events: Kīpaepae Training
- In preparations for the upcoming Fall 2024 New Student Orientation kīpaepae, and any upcoming kīpaepae events throughout the academic year, the Uluākea program is facilitating summer trainings to prepare faculty, staff, and administration to ...
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.