Stencil and Frottage Print Workshop with Mizin Shin - Event Details

Stencil and Frottage Print Workshop with Mizin Shin

Monday, May 6, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: UCB 127

UH Hilo's Departments of Art and English invite students to participate in a printmaking workshop by internationally recognized printmaker Mizin Shin, assistant professor of Art and activist, who is engaged in the current campaign, Use Your Voice #StopAsianHate—a response to rising rates of racially motivated prejudice and violence in the United States.



These workshops introduce multiple printmaking techniques and are limited to 15 participants per session. Participants will learn stencil and frottage techniques to print paper signs from the artist's campaign collection or their own signs to share their messages. While all materials are being provided by Waiolama, UH Hilo's Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Center, participants are encouraged to bring blank t-shirts or tote bags if they are interested in printing the messages on them.



To register, please go to: forms.gle/KKWDsBobAJPGYKQx6



For more information, please contact Seri Luangphinith at seri@hawaii.edu.

