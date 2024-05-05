StopAsianHate Celebration - Event Details

#StopAsianHate Celebration

Monday, May 6, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

UH Hilo’s College of Arts and Sciences and UH Hilo's Department of English are hosting an open event that delves into Asian and Asian American Culture. The Japanese Studies Students Association and the Center for Global Education and Exchange will host display tables. Norman Arancon of CAFNRM will perform Filipino love songs in Tagalog. Filipino snacks will be distributed to students.

Special Restrictions: This event is free to all members of UH Hilo's Ohana--faculty, staff, and students. Snacks are limited to students only.

For more information, contact: seri@hawaii.edu (808) 987-4381

