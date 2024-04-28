#StopAsianHate Celebration - Event Details
#StopAsianHate Celebration
Location: Campus Center Plaza
UH Hilo’s College of Arts and Sciences and UH Hilo's Department of English are hosting an open event that delves into Asian and Asian American Culture. Recording artist Orion Song will perform live a selection of his music. The Japanese Studies Students Association and the Center for Global Education and Exchange will host display tables. Japanese Taiko drumming demonstration and Japanese snacks will be distributed to all students.
Special Restrictions: This event is free to all members of UH Hilo's Ohana--faculty, staff, and students. Snacks are limited to students only.
For more information, contact: seri@hawaii.edu (808) 987-4381
Tags: concert
