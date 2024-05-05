Use Your Voice: Stencil and Frottage Print Workshop with Miz - Event Details
Use Your Voice: Stencil and Frottage Print Workshop with Miz
Location: UCB 127
UH Hilo’s Departments of Art and English invite students to participate in a printmaking workshop by internationally recognized printmaker Mizin Shin. This workshop is part of the #StopAsianHate celebration. These workshops introduce multiple printmaking techniques. Participants will learn stencil and frottage techniques to print paper signs from the artist's campaign collection or their own signs to share their messages.
Special Restrictions: These workshops are limited to 15 participants per session. For registration or for more information, please contact Seri Luangphinith at seri@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: seri@hawaii.edu (808) 987-4381
Tags: workshop printmaking art english activism #StopAsianHate
