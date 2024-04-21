Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

alae service learning project & honoli’i munchin’ - Event Details

alae service learning project & honoli’i munchin’

Learn about and honor the rich immigrant history of Hawai’i by accompanying University Housing, Dr. Seri Luangphinith, and CGEE on a Huaka'i. Help clean graves at the Alae Cemetery and learn about the history of plantations in Hawai’i, with food at Honoli’i Beach after.


Meet at Hale ‘Ikena by 9:45am

Sign up by 4pm on April 24th


Co-sponsored by the UH Hilo English Department, UH Hilo Resident Life, and UH Hilo Center for Global Education and Exchange

For more information, contact: jbutay8@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

alae service learning project & honoli’i munchin’ image

Tags: excursion korean immigration huaka'i beach service project international study abroad resident life housing

