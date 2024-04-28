UHHSA 2nd Election Apply Now - Announcement Details

UHHSA 2nd Election Apply Now

Aloha Vulcans!



The UHHSA Elections are Open Now but there are still a few positions that need to be filled.



If you want to make a change on campus.

Help elevate the wants, needs, and concerns of your fellow peers.

Be the solutions to the problems faced by the student body.



Apply to join the UH Hilo Student Association (Student Government) for the 2024-2025 Academic Year. We need your help to make UH Hilo better for everyone.



Vacant Positions:

President

Vice President

Treasurer

Data Director

College of Arts & Sciences - CAS Senator

College of Agriculture Forestry, and Natural Resource Management - CAFNRM Senator

College of Natural and Health Sciences - CNHS Senator

Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy - DKICP Senator

Ka Haka Ula O Keelikolani College of Hawaiian Language - nKHUOK Senator

Graduate Senator



We will be accepting applications until 12PM Noon Wednesday April 24th.



The 2nd Election will be held during Oh Hell Week Monday April 29th to Wednesday May 1st.

For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

