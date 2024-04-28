UHHSA 2nd Election Apply Now - Announcement Details
UHHSA 2nd Election Apply Now
Aloha Vulcans!
The UHHSA Elections are Open Now but there are still a few positions that need to be filled.
If you want to make a change on campus.
Help elevate the wants, needs, and concerns of your fellow peers.
Be the solutions to the problems faced by the student body.
Apply to join the UH Hilo Student Association (Student Government) for the 2024-2025 Academic Year. We need your help to make UH Hilo better for everyone.
Vacant Positions:
President
Vice President
Treasurer
Data Director
College of Arts & Sciences - CAS Senator
College of Agriculture Forestry, and Natural Resource Management - CAFNRM Senator
College of Natural and Health Sciences - CNHS Senator
Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy - DKICP Senator
Ka Haka Ula O Keelikolani College of Hawaiian Language - nKHUOK Senator
Graduate Senator
We will be accepting applications until 12PM Noon Wednesday April 24th.
The 2nd Election will be held during Oh Hell Week Monday April 29th to Wednesday May 1st.
For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
Tags: UHHSA Elections 2024-2025 Application Apply Now campuscenter
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
- UHHSA Elections - Open Vote Now!
- Aloha Vulcans! The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (Student Government) Elections for the 2024-2025 Academic Term are now Open. ...
- Oh Hell Night
- Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
- UHHSA 2nd Election Apply Now
- Aloha Vulcans! The UHHSA Elections are Open Now but there are still a few positions that need to be filled. If you want to make a change on campus. Help elevate the wants, needs, and concerns of your fellow peers. ...
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.