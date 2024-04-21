UHHSA Elections - Open Vote Now! - Announcement Details

UHHSA Elections - Open Vote Now! Aloha Vulcans!



The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (Student Government) Elections for the 2024-2025 Academic Term are now Open.



Polls Are Open Now

Polls will remain open until 11:59 PM Friday April 26th



Got to the elections website: https//hilo.hawaii.edu/elections/

Click on the "Log in to Check eligibility to vote" button

Login using your UH Hilo email



Then CAST YOUR VOTE!



You will be electing your UHHSA Executive Board and Senate for the Fall 2024 & Spring 2025 Semesters.



For more information contact the UHHSA advisor Ethan Paguirigan by emailing him at ethanntp@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 21, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ... UHHSA Elections - Open Vote Now! Aloha Vulcans! The University of Hawaii at Hilo Student Association (Student Government) Elections for the 2024-2025 Academic Term are now Open. ... Oh Hell Night Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ... UHHSA 2nd Election Apply Now Aloha Vulcans! The UHHSA Elections are Open Now but there are still a few positions that need to be filled. If you want to make a change on campus. Help elevate the wants, needs, and concerns of your fellow peers. ... US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...