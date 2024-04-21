TCBES Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 916 4562 2125 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Seminar Series Presentation Friday, April 26, 2024, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Natural Resource Management Seminar Series and Department of Political Science present, "Navigating the Legislative Jungle: Stories of Success and Setbacks in Environmental Advocacy in Hawaiʻi" with Franny Kinslow Brewer, Manager, Big Island Invasive Species Committee on Friday, April 26 at 2 PM. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/91645622125

Meeting ID: 916 4562 2125

Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: Legislative session in Hawaiʻi is a short, intense season, with lots of behind-the-scenes workings, political influences, and unexpected developments that can make getting involved in the process daunting. In this talk, BIISC program manager Franny Kinslow Brewer will share stories from the trenches, reviewing the surprising ways that legislation can fail or succeed and the challenges that still remain even after the bill becomes Law. Follow along as she traces the journey of the many invasive species bills introduced in the 2024 Session, sharing some of the wider context and the eventual fates. She will also share the nuts and bolts of how a program with limited resources like BIISC works to support advocacy for environmental legislation, and give you some tips for adding a little environmental advocacy into a busy life. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

