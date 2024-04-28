The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat - Event Details

The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat Friday, May 3, 2024 Location: ʻImiloa "The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat" returns to ʻImiloa's Planetarium on the evening of Friday, May 3.



Don't miss this special Planetarium program created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" and the first Planetarium experience sanctioned and approved by this groundbreaking and timeless band.



Program Times



5:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.



Admission



$12, members



$18, general public



Purchase Tickets: imiloahawaii.org/events/pinkfloyd/5/3/2024 For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

Tags:

