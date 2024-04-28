College of Arts and Sciences 2024 Convocation Celebration - Event Details

College of Arts and Sciences 2024 Convocation Celebration Thursday, May 2, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: UCB100 and UCB127 Join the College of Arts and Sciences in celebrating the graduating class of 2024!



On May 2 (Thursday), Student Awards and Recognitions will be presented in UCB 100 from 11am to 12pm. Lunch will follow in UCB127 (the Fishbowl).



In honor of Lei Day, our theme is aloha attire-- so come dressed to celebrate in your best!



For disability accommodations, please contact the CAS Dean's Office at 808-932-7095 or casdean@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

