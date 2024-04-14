Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture with Noah Dolim - Event Details

Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture with Noah Dolim

Thursday, April 18, 2024, 12:30pm – 2:00pm

Location: UCB 127

"Knowledge at Play: ‘Ōiwi Performance and Settler Anxieties at the Cook Sesquicentennial"



In 1928, the territorial government commemorated the 150th anniversary of Captain Cook’s arrival in order to legitimize settler colonialism by mythologizing Cook as the forefather of Hawai‘i's so-called modernity. This type of colonial knowledge-production were largely disseminated by white settlers through state-sponsored texts, commissions, and institutions. I argue that aliʻi wahine, who were mostly excluded from these apparatuses, intervened by performing Hawaiian histories within the limited spaces available to them. I explore how ali‘i Emma Ahu‘ena Taylor countered settler-state narratives during the sesquicentennial reenactment of Cook’s arrival. As an elite, gendered interpreter of Hawaiian history, she brought Hawaiian women and men on stage to perform Hawaiian cultural practices and politics that disrupted the colonial script. By doing so, they reasserted Kanaka ‘Ōiwi sovereignty over the production of Hawaiian history. I also highlight the anxieties of territorial officials over their reproduction of Cook by reading with and against the archival grain.





About the Presenter:

Noah Hanohano Dolim is an Assistant Professor in the History Department at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. He primarily focuses on nineteenth-century Hawai‘i, emphasizing the histories, experiences, and lifeways of Kanaka ‘Ōiwi. Noah’s current project centers on elite Hawaiian women’s political leadership outside of formal government institutions and their creation of sovereignties beyond the nation state between the late-nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries. His research attends to the intersections of gender, race, settler colonialism, and imperialism.



Noah earned his PhD from the University of California, Irvine, MA from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, BA from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, and an AA from Hawai‘i Community College. Noah was raised in Kunia on the island of O‘ahu, and has ancestral ties to Puna and Hilo, Hawai‘i Island.





Image on flyer: profile picture of Noah Dolim

For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

