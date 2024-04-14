Open Mic Night - Event Details
Open Mic Night
Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library)
Kilohana will be hosting an Open Mic Night on April 16th at 6:30pm for National Poetry Month. The theme is "Your Journey" and we are welcoming participants as well as audience members!
If you'd like to sign up to share a piece you've created, please do so at go.hawaii.edu/7vn.
Examples of work you can share are: slam poetry, spoken word, and mele.
This event is open to the public, so feel free to invite your ʻohana!
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Open Mic Night Poetry Kilohana Mele Open Mic
