Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Open Mic Night - Event Details

Open Mic Night

Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Mookini Library)

Kilohana will be hosting an Open Mic Night on April 16th at 6:30pm for National Poetry Month. The theme is "Your Journey" and we are welcoming participants as well as audience members!

If you'd like to sign up to share a piece you've created, please do so at go.hawaii.edu/7vn.

Examples of work you can share are: slam poetry, spoken word, and mele.

This event is open to the public, so feel free to invite your ʻohana!

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Open Mic Night image

Tags: Open Mic Night Poetry Kilohana Mele Open Mic

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Oh Hell Night
Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.