Mayoral Candidate Forum - Event Details

Mayoral Candidate Forum

Thursday, April 25, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Location: UCB 100

The Department of Political Science is collaborating with Hawaiʻi Community College to host a student-led mayoral candidate forum. The forum will feature the mayoral candidates sharing their policy perspectives. Moderated by Hawaiʻi CC and UH Hilo students, the event will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at UCB 100.



Free bentos will be provided for all attendees, including members from both campuses and community members.



To attend the forum, interested individuals are required to RSVP due to limited seating. During registration, attendees are encouraged to write any questions they would like to ask the candidates.



go.hawaii.edu/nBo



The forum is organized by Hawaiʻi CC Administration of Justice Club, Hawaiʻi CC Human Services Club, and the Political Science Club at UH Hilo. The College of Arts and Sciences at UH Hilo is sponsoring the event. If you have any questions or require more information, please contact Amaya Hirata, President of the Political Science Club at UH Hilo, at ahirata7@hawaii.edu, and Erik Beach, President of the Hawai‘i Community College Administration of Justice Club, at ebeach@hawaii.edu.



Hawai‘i Community College and the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo are equal opportunity/affirmative action institutions and are committed to a policy of non-discrimination based on race, sex, age, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, arrest and court record, sexual orientation, status as a covered veteran, national guard, victims of sexual or domestic violence, gender identity and expression, genetic information, citizenship, credit history, and income assignment.



For disability accommodation, please contact Amaya Hirata (UH Hilo) at ahirata@hawaii.edu or Erik Beach (HawCC) at ebeach@hawaii.edu or call 808-932-7002 (TTY) by April 17.

Special Restrictions: Due to limited seating, RSVP is required.

Register at https://go.hawaii.edu/nBo

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

