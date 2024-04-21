Hands-on Art-making workshop on Campus Center Plaza - Event Details

Hands-on Art-making workshop on Campus Center Plaza Thursday, April 25, 2024, 1:00pm – 2:30pm Location: UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza In partnership with the East Hawaii Cultural Center, a Hands-on Workshop by the Artist featured in the current exhibition, Jacqueline Rush Lee "Whorl":



1:00 to 2:30 pm:



- Hands-on Art-making workshop with Jacqueline Rush Lee at the UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza



Materials (used books, scissors, exactos, glue, rulers, pencils) will all be provided at the workshop. The artist will explain and encourage participants to recycle used/obsolete books into interesting/useful artifacts, or objects of art.



Free and Open to the UH Hilo Community and the public - No RSVP is necessary - just drop in. For more information, contact: jippolit@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7112

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 21, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ... Oh Hell Night Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ... US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026 Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ... Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...