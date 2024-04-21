Gallery Walk-through and Talk by the Artist - Event Details
Gallery Walk-through and Talk by the Artist
Location: EHCC and UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza
In partnership with the East Hawaii Cultural Center, A Gallery Talk and Workshop by the Artist featured in the current exhibition, Jacqueline Rush Lee "Whorl":
Thursday, April 25th:
- 10:00 AM: Gallery walk-through with Jacqueline Rush Lee at EHCC, 141 Kalakaua Street in Downtown Hilo.
- 1:00 PM: Hands-on workshop with Jacqueline Rush Lee at the UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza
Free and Open to the UH Hilo Community and the public - No RSVP is necessary - just drop in.
Materials (used books, scissors, exactos, glue, rulers, pencils) will all be provided at the workshop. The artist will explain and encourage participants to recycle used/obsolete books into interesting/useful artifacts, or objects of art.
For more information, contact: jippolit@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7112
