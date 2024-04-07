Blackout Poetry Workshop - Event Details
Blackout Poetry Workshop
Location: Library Lanai
Please join us tomorrow on the Library lanai and try your literary hand at a Blackout Poetry event from 10:30a to 1:30p, on the Library Lanai, in celebration of April's National Poetry Month.
There will be a number of articles in various languages you can choose from to try your hand at this fun way to compose poetry. There will be lots of people to help you get started on composing your unique poem or two or three, which will be displayed in Kilohana for the rest of National Poetry Month.
Hope to see you and your students tomorrow on the Library lanai beginning at 10:30a!
This event is co-sponsored by the Edwin Mookini Library, UH Hilo School of Education, The Center for Global Education and Exchange, and Kilohana: The Academic Success Center.
There will also be an Open Mic night (theme: 'your journey') on April 16th, from 6:30-7:30pm at Kilohana (1st floor of the Library)
Visit go.hawaii.edu/7vn for more information and to sign up for open mic night.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
