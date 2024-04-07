Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Zen Open Day - Event Details

Zen Open Day

Location: K 126 (-10:45a); UCB (11a-2p); K 105 (2p-)

All Day Event for Zen.

Schedule:

Zazen & Tea Ceremony

9:30am-10:45am @ K-126 (Edith Kanakaʻole Hall)


Zen Buddhism & Art (roundtable)

11:00am-12:00pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)

Zen Chanting Mini Concert
12:00pm-12:20pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)

Globalization of Buddhism (roundtable)

1:00pm - 1:45pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)

Film on Zen

2:00pm-5:00pm @ K- 105 (Edith Kanakaʻole Hall)


Featuring:

- Rev. Jigaku Takenouchi (Taishoji),
- Philipe Nault (Artist),
- Dr. Tim Freeman (Philosopher, Artist)
- LANG 200, JPNS 365, JPNS 481, JPNS 202, JPST students, faculty & friends


The event is open to the public.

Sponsors:

Japanese Studies, Languages, College of Arts and Sciences

For more information, contact: yf83@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7213

Zen Open Day image

Tags: educational zen roundtable chanting concert zazen

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

UH Hilo Celebrates the Merrie Monarch Festival
UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ...
Kahikuonālani
UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ...
Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Oh Hell Night
Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.