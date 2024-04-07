Zen Open Day - Event Details
Zen Open Day
Location: K 126 (-10:45a); UCB (11a-2p); K 105 (2p-)
All Day Event for Zen.
Schedule:
Zazen & Tea Ceremony
9:30am-10:45am @ K-126 (Edith Kanakaʻole Hall)
Zen Buddhism & Art (roundtable)
11:00am-12:00pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)
Zen Chanting Mini Concert
12:00pm-12:20pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)
Globalization of Buddhism (roundtable)
1:00pm - 1:45pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)
Film on Zen
2:00pm-5:00pm @ K- 105 (Edith Kanakaʻole Hall)
Featuring:
- Rev. Jigaku Takenouchi (Taishoji),
- Philipe Nault (Artist),
- Dr. Tim Freeman (Philosopher, Artist)
- LANG 200, JPNS 365, JPNS 481, JPNS 202, JPST students, faculty & friends
The event is open to the public.
Sponsors:
Japanese Studies, Languages, College of Arts and Sciences
For more information, contact: yf83@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7213
Tags: educational zen roundtable chanting concert zazen
What's also happening?
Announcements
- UH Hilo Celebrates the Merrie Monarch Festival
- UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ...
- Kahikuonālani
- UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ...
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
- Oh Hell Night
- Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.