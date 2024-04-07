Zen Open Day - Event Details

Zen Open Day Thursday, April 11, 2024, 9:30am – 4:30pm Location: K 126 (-10:45a); UCB (11a-2p); K 105 (2p-) All Day Event for Zen.



Schedule:



Zazen & Tea Ceremony



9:30am-10:45am @ K-126 (Edith Kanakaʻole Hall)





Zen Buddhism & Art (roundtable)



11:00am-12:00pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)



Zen Chanting Mini Concert

12:00pm-12:20pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)



Globalization of Buddhism (roundtable)



1:00pm - 1:45pm @ UCB-111 (University Classroom Building)



Film on Zen



2:00pm-5:00pm @ K- 105 (Edith Kanakaʻole Hall)





Featuring:



- Rev. Jigaku Takenouchi (Taishoji),

- Philipe Nault (Artist),

- Dr. Tim Freeman (Philosopher, Artist)

- LANG 200, JPNS 365, JPNS 481, JPNS 202, JPST students, faculty & friends





The event is open to the public.



Sponsors:



Japanese Studies, Languages, College of Arts and Sciences For more information, contact: yf83@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7213

Tags:

