Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing - Event Details
Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing
Location: lawn in front of the Science and Technology Building
The Physics & Astronomy Department is hosting an eclipse viewing event to observe the partial solar eclipse that will be visible from Hilo!
• Monday, April 8th
• 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
• on the lawn in front of the Science and Technology Building
In addition to providing solar viewing glasses, the Department will have several telescopes set up on the lawn (weather permitting) and will host a live feed of totality observations across the nation. (More details are on the attached flier provided by the Department.)
Solar glasses and light refreshments will be provided. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Heather Kaluna at kaluna@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7191!
For more information, contact: kaluna@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7191
