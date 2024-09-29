Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st - Announcement Details

Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure.



Apply today: hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad/ For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

